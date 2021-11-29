PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012410 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00237894 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.47 or 0.00600777 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.