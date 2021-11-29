Mango Markets Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $308.99 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.61 or 0.07738554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,339.39 or 0.99856709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.