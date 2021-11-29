$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 381.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,191,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,622,000 after buying an additional 944,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 4,300,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

