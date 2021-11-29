ALLY Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $22,717.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00235890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

