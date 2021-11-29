Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $418.34. 217,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,436. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

