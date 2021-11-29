CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post sales of $281.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.68 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $893.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. 1,062,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,764. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,681 shares of company stock worth $21,214,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.