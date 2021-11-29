$750.89 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $750.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.95 million. Teleflex reported sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $308.95. The stock had a trading volume of 395,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.65 and a 200 day moving average of $380.69. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $304.57 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

