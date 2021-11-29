$362.99 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $362.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.75 million and the lowest is $338.81 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,433. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

