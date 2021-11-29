$362.99 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $362.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.75 million and the lowest is $338.81 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,433. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

