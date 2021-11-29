$59.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce sales of $59.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.47 billion and the lowest is $58.49 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $46.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $209.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $66.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,910.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,854.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,684.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

