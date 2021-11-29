DinoExchange (DINO) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $727,002.90 and $2,230.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.00 or 0.07738641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,446.73 or 0.99901121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

