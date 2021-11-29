BlueCoin (BLU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 99.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $660,927.43 and $11.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueCoin has traded up 102.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00314726 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

