$677.54 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $677.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.60 million to $682.90 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $624.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

F5 Networks stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.07. 456,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.05. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $160.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.