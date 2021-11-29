SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $592.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $592.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.80 million and the lowest is $588.05 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,538 shares of company stock worth $55,751,983. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in SBA Communications by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.57. 540,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,254. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.08. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

