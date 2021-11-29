Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $302.69

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $302.69 and last traded at $302.69, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.69.

The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

