Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.45. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 110.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

KMPR traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 416,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39. Kemper has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

