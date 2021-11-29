ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $558.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017115 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003987 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,339,853,069 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.