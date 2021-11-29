Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report sales of $536.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.00 million and the highest is $555.47 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $552.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.33. 470,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,671. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

