$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,127. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day moving average of $219.29. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

