Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Nov 29th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,627. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

