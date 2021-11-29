Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BZLFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY):

11/23/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – Bunzl had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/14/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Bunzl had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 16,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl plc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $38.99.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

