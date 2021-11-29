Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 9,639 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. 5,128,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

