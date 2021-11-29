Thomas Aj Frank Sells 8,735 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 619,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,116. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

