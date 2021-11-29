PolkaFoundry (PKF) Achieves Market Cap of $73.00 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $73.00 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00235681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,530,109 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.