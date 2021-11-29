Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $62.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $63.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $248.77 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,920. The company has a market cap of $856.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

