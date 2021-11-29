SunContract (SNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $309,281.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00235681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

