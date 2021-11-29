$7.62 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $7.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $13.40 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe upped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 1,070,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,398. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

