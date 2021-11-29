Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,436 shares of company stock valued at $228,729. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $639.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

