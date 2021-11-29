Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 1,515 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $16,771.72.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 181,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 728.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.