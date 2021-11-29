Insider Buying: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Buys 5,550 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 606,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $415.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.