Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.92. 1,552,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

