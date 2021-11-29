Telos (TLOS) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001796 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $280.02 million and $1.53 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

