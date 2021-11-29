GenesisX Market Capitalization Reaches $62,878.94 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $62,878.94 and approximately $190.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,114,408 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

