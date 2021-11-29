Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

