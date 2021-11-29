Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.67.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.85. 19,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

