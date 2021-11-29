John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.60

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

