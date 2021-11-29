Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

