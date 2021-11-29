Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Billion

Analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $21.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.31 billion and the highest is $22.01 billion. General Electric posted sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $74.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.95 billion to $76.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.87 billion to $84.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 204,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares in the last quarter.

GE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. 9,775,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

