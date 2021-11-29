Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.70 Million

Analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $382.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.55 million. Conn’s reported sales of $334.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 302,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

