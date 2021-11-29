Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.35 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00106777 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005209 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

