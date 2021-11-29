Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 5,375 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,634. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

