Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 45,419 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.