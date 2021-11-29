Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.74. 831,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,947. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.