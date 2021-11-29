Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ERF traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,312. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$13.70.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,365 in the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

