Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.66. 18,648,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,700,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

