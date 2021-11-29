Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.83 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $14,463.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.73 or 0.00354160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00235581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089457 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,030,455 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.