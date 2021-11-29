Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on KL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 683,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,878. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

