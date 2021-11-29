Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,678.10. 141,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,605. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,813.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,704.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

