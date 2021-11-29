VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Market Cap Achieves $12.41 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 106.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $441,455.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 205.4% against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.04 or 0.00370532 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013347 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.00 or 0.01180655 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

