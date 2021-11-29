UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $950.67 or 0.01645764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $26.34 million and $1.23 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00315638 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010474 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00231991 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005317 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,711 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniCrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.