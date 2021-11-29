Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Cap of $362,955.43

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $362,955.43 and approximately $139.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

